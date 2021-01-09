Newly appointed IGP Islamabad visits house of Osama Satti

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Saturday visited the house of Osama Satti and expressed condolence with his family over loss of precious life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Saturday visited the house of Osama Satti and expressed condolence with his family over loss of precious life.

The IGP assured the father of Osama Satti that justice would be ensured as Islamabad police is investigating case purely on merit.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed was also accompanied IGP.

It was informed to family members of Osama Satii that five policemen involved in the killing have been terminated from their services.

The family was assured that every development in this case would be shared with them and nothing would be concealed from public too.