Newly Appointed IGP Sindh Calls On Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 09:47 PM

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtiar called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday

On the occasion, the overall situation of law and order in the province, strategy to control street crimes and other issues related to law and order came under discussion.

The Governor hoped that the police would perform well under the leadership of the new Police chief.

He said that there was a dire need to overcome street crimes in the city.

The newly appointed IGP assured that all possible efforts would be made to improve the performance of the police force.

