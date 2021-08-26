Newly appointed INLP director calls on Ijaz Shah

A three-member American delegation headed by newly appointed INLP director Mark Tervakroski held special meeting with Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah here Thursday and discussed crackdown against the menace of drugs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :A three-member American delegation headed by newly appointed INLP director Mark Tervakroski held special meeting with Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah here Thursday and discussed crackdown against the menace of drugs.

The minister felicitated Mark Tervakroski on his appointment as Director INLP, said a press release.

The minister expressed the hope that action against drugs would further be strengthened.

The American delegation appreciated Pakistan's efforts and assured their full support to eliminate menace of drugs.

Measures to curb smuggling of drugs also came under discussion during the meeting.