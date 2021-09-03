UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed Judges Take Oath

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:16 PM

Newly appointed additional district and sessions judges and civil judges in the district judiciary took oath of their office in a ceremony held at Lahore High Court (LHC) Library on Friday

LHC registrar Irfan Ahmed Saeed administered oath to the newly appointed judicial officers.

Waris Ali and Muzaffar Ali Anjum took oath of Additional District and Sessions Judges while Sadia Aleem, Shahid Nadeem, Sarmad Saleem, Sofia Ashraf, Nimrah Saleem, Zeeshan Ahmed, Muhammad Touseef and Muhammad Ali Khan took oath of Civil Judges.

Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti attended the oath taking ceremony while DG District Judiciary Masood Arshad, Sessions Judge Human Resource Chaudhry Abdul Rasheed, Acting DG Punjab Judicial academy Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem, DG Judicial and Case Management Shazib Saeed and close relatives of the newly appointed judges were also present.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti said that today, the new judicial officers had taken oath of their office, adding that the affidavit establishes a special bond between the judge and the Allah Almighty.

He said the oath applied not only to the judge but also to his family and loved ones, adding that if a judge's relatives urge him to go beyond the limits, then he was also accountable to Allah Almighty.

The LHC CJ said that every person holding the post of judge had to sacrifice his relationships, desires and time.

He said that judges should conduct the case and provide justice on merit without any fear and danger, adding "We are accountable to Allah Almighty for every decision we make".

He said that complete trust and reliance on Allah Almighty should be the goal of a judge, adding that the post of judge was not an officer but his main duty was to provide justice to the victimsof oppression. "We believe that on the Day of Judgment, every judge will appear before AllahAlmighty with his decisions", he concluded.

