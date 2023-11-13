Open Menu

Newly Appointed KP CM Formally Assumes Charge

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Newly appointed KP CM formally assumes charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The newly appointed caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Monday formally assumed his duties.

Upon his arrival at the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the senior officials of the Secretariat welcomed him, while a police contingent presented him a guard of honor.

The Chief Minister held an introductory meeting with the staff of the secretariat where he was briefed about the affairs of the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

