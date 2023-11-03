Open Menu

Newly-appointed NHA Chairman Assumes Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Newly-appointed NHA Chairman assumes charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Newly-appointed National Highway Authority (NHA) Chairman Arshad Majeed Mohmand on Friday assumed charge of his office.

Earlier on his arrival at the NHA headquarters, he was warmly received by the staff and officers.

Arshad Majeed Mohmand, a Grade-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, has served as Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum, besides on key positions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan.

