Open Menu

Newly Appointed Officers Asked To Serve Agrarians Dedicatedly

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Newly appointed officers asked to serve agrarians dedicatedly

The Sindh government on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to providing timely and effective agricultural services to farmers across the province, said Director General of Agricultural Extension Munir Ahmed Jamali here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Sindh government on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to providing timely and effective agricultural services to farmers across the province, said Director General of Agricultural Extension Munir Ahmed Jamali here on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting attended by newly appointed Statistical Officers, he asked the officers to perform their duties diligently.

He also directed them to stay connected with the Information and Communication Technology ICT-based Agricultural Extension Services hub, which would facilitate online reporting.

The officers were also provided with a detailed briefing about their job responsibilities.The officers reiterated the government's resolve to support farmers through effective agricultural services.

They said the government was making efforts to promote agricultural development and improve the livelihoods of farming communities in Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Technology Job Hub Government

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding acquisition land for Sukkur-Hyderabad moto ..

6 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing chal ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s principles vital for dealing challenges of country: Balochistan ..

6 minutes ago
 MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

MCF accelerates anti-encroachment operation

17 minutes ago
 LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

LESCO inducts children of deceased employees

21 minutes ago
 Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic be ..

Embiid ejected in Sixers' win over Spurs, Magic beat Boston

26 minutes ago
 Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

Cold, partly cloudy weather expected to persist

26 minutes ago
Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic ..

Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar visits SCCI, discusses economic reforms

26 minutes ago
 PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

PFA fails attempt to supply dead meat to city

26 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Moh ..

UAE President receives Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid

60 minutes ago
 Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop cal ..

Experts discuss climate change impacts on crop calendars

26 minutes ago
 Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

Sukkur Police recovered abducted teenager

34 minutes ago
 499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

499 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan