Newly appointed officers asked to serve agrarians dedicatedly

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Sindh government on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to providing timely and effective agricultural services to farmers across the province, said Director General of Agricultural Extension Munir Ahmed Jamali here on Tuesday.

Chairing a meeting attended by newly appointed Statistical Officers, he asked the officers to perform their duties diligently.

He also directed them to stay connected with the Information and Communication Technology ICT-based Agricultural Extension Services hub, which would facilitate online reporting.

The officers were also provided with a detailed briefing about their job responsibilities.The officers reiterated the government's resolve to support farmers through effective agricultural services.

They said the government was making efforts to promote agricultural development and improve the livelihoods of farming communities in Sindh.