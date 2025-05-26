Newly Appointed PESCO SDO Vows Crackdown On Power Theft, Defaulters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2025 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The newly appointed Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of PESCO Mandra Subdivision Muhammad Irfan Ullah Khan has declared a firm commitment to eliminating electricity theft and recovering outstanding dues from defaulters.
He stated this while talking to the media after assuming his new responsibilities.
The SDO emphasized that strict action against the 'kunda mafia' (direct connections) will continue without any leniency.
He assured that timely payment of PESCO dues and eradication of power theft were essential steps toward ending unscheduled load-shedding.
He invited consumers to visit his office with any genuine concerns, promising immediate resolution of all legitimate issues.
He reiterated his determination to strengthen the power supply system by enforcing discipline and transparency within the subdivision.
