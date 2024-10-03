Open Menu

Newly Appointed PFA Director Operations South Punjab Assumes Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Newly appointed PFA Director Operations South Punjab assumes charge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Newly appointed Director Operations Punjab Food Authority (PFA) South Punjab,

Zubair Ahmad Ijaz took charge of his office here on Thursday.

He visited Multan Regional Directorate of the Punjab Food Authority, where he

reviewed the performance of operational teams.

During his visit, Ijaz met the officers from different wings, including the operations

teams, and received briefings on their methods of operation from Deputy Director

operations, Tahir Saeed, and other officials.

He also conducted a thorough inspection of staff attendance.

Expressing satisfaction with the performance of food safety teams, Ijaz gave

directions for further improvement in operational efficiency.

He emphasized that eradicating food adulteration and fraud in South Punjab

was his top priority.

He further said that various measures would be taken to ensure the supply

of high-quality milk and other essential food items to the public.

There was no room for leniency towards those who endanger public health," said Ijaz.

