Newly Appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor SU Laar Campus Distributes Scholarship Cheques

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2023 | 08:47 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The management of University of Sindh Laar Campus Badin Tuesday organized a ceremony of distribution of scholarship cheque among deserving and needy students of the campus.

According to university spokesman, newly appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati distributed cheques of Need-cum-Merit Scholarship 2023 among the deserving students.

He gave away cheques of Rs. 39000/- to each deserving per student of the campus.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor advised students to effectively use the scholarship amount rather than spending the money on futile things.

