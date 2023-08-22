Newly appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor SU Laar Campus distributes scholarship cheques

The management of University of Sindh Laar Campus Badin Tuesday organized a ceremony of distribution of scholarship cheque among deserving and needy students of the campus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The management of University of Sindh Laar Campus Badin Tuesday organized a ceremony of distribution of scholarship cheque among deserving and needy students of the campus.

According to university spokesman, newly appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati distributed cheques of Need-cum-Merit Scholarship 2023 among the deserving students.

He gave away cheques of Rs. 39000/- to each deserving per student of the campus.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor advised students to effectively use the scholarship amount rather than spending the money on futile things.