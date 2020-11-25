Newly Appointed PTV Chairman Hints At “blackout” For Opposition On State-owned TV
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 01:49 PM
Naeem Bokhari while responding to a question outside Supreme Court today has said that airtime will be given only and only to the government and not the opposition as it is “state-owned TV” unlike other TVs.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) Newly appointed Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Naeem Bukhari hinted at “blackout” for opposition at the state-owned television.
Naeem Bokhari said that the opposition would not be allowed to get equal coverage on the state-owned television.
He expressed these views while talking to the reporters on Thursday.
Bokhari announced this policy just a day after of his appointment as Chairman of Pakistan Television.
“Not at all,” said Naeem Bokhari while responding to a question posed by a reporter that whether opposition would be given equal airtime on PTV.
He stated that ptv was state-run organization and it would only represent the stance of the government unlike all other channels.
A this, the reporter repeated his reply, “only government,” and Bokhari said again: “ Yes, only government,”.