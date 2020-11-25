Newly appointed PTV Chairman hints at “blackout” for opposition on state-owned TV

(@fidahassanain)

Naeem Bokhari while responding to a question outside Supreme Court today has said that airtime will be given only and only to the government and not the opposition as it is “state-owned TV” unlike other TVs.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) Newly appointed Pakistan Television (PTV) Chairman Naeem Bukhari hinted at “blackout” for opposition at the state-owned television.

He expressed these views while talking to the reporters on Thursday.

Bokhari announced this policy just a day after of his appointment as Chairman of Pakistan Television.

“Not at all,” said Naeem Bokhari while responding to a question posed by a reporter that whether opposition would be given equal airtime on PTV.

He stated that ptv was state-run organization and it would only represent the stance of the government unlike all other channels.

A this, the reporter repeated his reply, “only government,” and Bokhari said again: “ Yes, only government,”.