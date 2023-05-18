UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed Public School Principal Vows To Restore Lost Status Of Institution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 05:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Principal of Public School Hyderabad Prof. Dr. Nasiruddin Shaikh has vowed to restore the lost historic status of the institution by initiating fruitful steps and improving the educational standard.

Addressing the news conference here at the committee room of the school on Thursday, he informed that resources of the schools are being upgraded with enhancement of students' enrollment and availability of trained faculty.

The school management had requested to Sindh Government to enhance the annual budget of the institution from Rs.

50 million to Rs. 150 million as the present allocation is insufficient to meet the financial requirements of the school, he said and added that the provincial government has been engaged in upgrading of the educational standard in the province therefore it is hoped that it would enhance the annual budget of the school according to demand of the management.

With the financial assistance of the provincial government, he informed that 13 state of the art laboratories have been established in the school with an amount of Rs. 70 million while other development work is also in progress.

