Newly appointed RPO Hazara division assumes charge

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mirvais Niaz Thursday assumed charge of his office at Abbottabad.

On his arrival at the RPO office, Abbottabad, District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi, SSP Traffic Warden Tariq Mahmood, PSP Khyber Mahmood and OS Sardar Irshad other senior and junior police officers presented him a warm welcome while an active police squad also presented a guard of honour to Mirvais Niaz.

RPO Mirvais Niaz soon after arrival chaired an introductory meeting with the senior police officers of the Hazara division.

The RPO Hazara post was vacant for the last one month as the then RPO Qazi Jameel ur Rehman was promoted as IG Islamabad police.

The new RPO Hazara Mirvais Niaz is a BS-20 dedicated, decisive, and compassionate police Officer with progressive experience in the police force of Pakistan.

Mirvais also possess a master's degree in Criminal Justice Policy from the London school of Economics and Political Science.