Newly appointed RPO Malakand takes charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur on Monday took charge of his assignments at the RPO office Saidu Sharif, Swat.

According to RPO Office, on arrival at the office, the newly appointed RPO, Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur was presented a salute by a smartly turned-out contingent of the police.

On the occasion DPO Swat, Shafiullah Gandapur, SP Lower Swat Ghulam Sadiq, SP Traffic Wardens Swat, Badshah Hazrat, DSP Headquarters Swat, Naeem Khan, Office Superintendent, Amjad Ali and police officers were present.

The RPO Malakand held a detailed meeting with staff and later met with Commissioner Malakand Division, Shahid Ullah Khan at his office. The commissioner congratulated the newly appointed RPO Malakand on assuming his responsibilities.