UrduPoint.com

Newly Appointed RPO Rawalpindi Takes Charges Of Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Newly appointed RPO Rawalpindi takes charges of office

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali took charge of his post here on Monday.

On arrival at the RPO, Rawalpindi, the contingent of police saluted the newly deployed officer.

According to the police spokesman, RPO was also briefed by the branch in-charges about various issues and related responsibilities and crime situations.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Syed Khurram Ali said effective crackdown against criminal elements and the quality of public service delivery must be further improved.

He said,"The doors of my office are always open for you in case of any problem. He said, "The police martyrs are prideful assets and heroes of the nation."

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Rawalpindi Criminals Post

Recent Stories

Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 othe ..

Peshawar suicide attack: 32 people dead, 147 others injured

23 minutes ago
 UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

UAE President&#039;s visit to Pakistan postponed

2 hours ago
 Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer fo ..

Naughty Boy announced as the Executive Producer for Peshawar Zalmi’s Main Anth ..

2 hours ago
 Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 ..

Official meeting marking the announcement of 2023 as a "International Year of Di ..

2 hours ago
 Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Tu ..

Statement Of The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan

2 hours ago
 The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isf ..

The attack on Iranian defence installations in Isfahan is a matter of concern fo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.