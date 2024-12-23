Open Menu

Newly Appointed SACM Accorded Warm Welcome In His District

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The newly appointed Special Assistant to KP CM on Science Technology and Information Technology (ST&IT), Dr Shafqat Ayaz was accorded a warm welcome upon his arrival to native district Malakand.

On arrival, he was received by the members of the National Assembly, Ali Mohammad Khan, Junaid Akbar, Tehsil Chairman Pir islam Ghazi, Chairman Zakat Committee, Adil Swati, president Insaf Youth Wing Mansoor Khan and office bearers of other subsidiaries organizations of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).

The elected public representatives congratulated him on his appointment as Special Assistant and expressed their hopes that he will leave no stone unturned in the service of the people of district Malakand and particularly of Tehsil Dargai.

Dr Shafqat Ayaz hails from valley Kot, an Uthmankhel tribe dominated locality of the district Malakand.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that he will leave no stone unturned in the resolution of the problems of the people, particularly of the youth of the district. He said that he will focus on the provision of employment to the youth and their engagement in healthy activities of sports and culture.

Later, he was taken in a big convoy of vehicles to his native town, Kot wherein the people shower his motorcade with floral petals.

