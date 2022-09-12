Newly-appointed Sargodha University VC meets departments heads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Sargodha University's newly-appointed Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas presided over an introductory meeting of heads of educational and administrative departments on Monday.

He outlined the action plan for providing quality education to students, promoting research and developing the institution, according to a spokesperson for the university.

Qaiser Abbas said that students of Sargodha University were very talented and they had the ability to bring laurels to the institution at national and international level. He said the Sargodha University would make teaching and research, among other faculties, part of modern system to make it one of the best universities not only in Pakistan but the world.

He said all-out efforts would be made to achieve the goals of improving the university's global ranking.

During the meeting, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Professor Dr. Ghulam Abbas Gondal, Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Dr. Sajid Bashir, Senior Ustad Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Prof. Dr. Ilias Tariq, Director of sports Maher Ahmed Khan Haral and others also spoke and congratulated the VC on taking charge of his post. They hoped that under the leadership of Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas, the quality of Sargodha University would improve.

Registrar Waqar Ahmed, Controller of Examinations Bashir Ahmed, Treasurer and Director Academics Masood Sarwar Awan, heads of educational and administrative departments were also present.