Newly appointed Saudi FM Prince Faisal leaves Islamabad after meeting PM, FM

(@fidahassanain)

According to the sources, Foreign Minister visited Islamabad to thank PM Khan for not attending Kuala Lumpur Summit—and tried to dispel the impression that Pakistan was pressurized by Saudi Arabia—as Turkish President had alleged. Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia denied the allegations.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) Newly appointed Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud departed for Saudi Arabia after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan and his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on his one-day maiden visit to Islamabad here on Thursday.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the matters of personal interests. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present there. Soon after delegation-level talks between both sides, Prince Faisal held one-to-one meeting with his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

It was the first visit of Prince Faisal as Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia since he took the charge in October.

Sources said that his visit was meant to thank Prime Minister Imran Khan by not going to Kuala Lumpur Summit in Malaysia.

Earlier today he arrived at the ministry of Foreign Affairs office where he was received by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Both the ministers discussed bilateral relations regional situation and matters of mutual interest.

At the time of departure, Mr. Qureshi thanked Saudi Arabia for supporting Pakistan’s stance on Occupied Kashmir. Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Prince Faisal both decided to continue bilateral meetings on the issue in future.

Earlier this month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that Pakistan was pressurized by Saudi Arabia not to attend Kuala Lumpur Summit—that was called to take up the issues being faced by Muslim countries. However, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan denied the allegations of pressure leveled by Turkish President against the Kingdom

Both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had rejected the reports that Prime Minister Imran's decision was taken due to pressure from Riyadh.