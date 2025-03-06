Open Menu

Newly Appointed Special Assistant Calls On Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Newly appointed Special Assistant calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Newly appointed Special Assistant Huzaifa Rehman Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed matters relating to mutual interest.

During the meeting, the prime minister congratulated Huzaifa Rehman on joining the Federal cabinet and extended his best wishes.

"Youth are the nation's assets and inclusion of the young talented individuals will enhance the government's efficiency," the prime minister remarked.

Paying tribute to the prime minister on recent economic stability, Huzaifa Rehman reaffirmed his resolve to work for public welfare. He also reiterated his commitment to live up to the prime minister's trust.

