Newly Appointed SSP Directs Smooth Traffic Flow In Capital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Islamabad Rai Mazhar Iqbal has directed to ensure smooth flow of traffic at IJP Road, Srinagar Highway and Islamabad Expressway and take strict action against those creating inconvenience for the road users.

Soon after assuming the charge as SSP (Traffic), he conducted special meetings with Zonal Deputy Superintendent of Police and beat Inspectors.

In his maiden interaction with traffic police officials of Islamabad, he directed to improve traffic plans and ensure exemplary traffic system in the city.

He asked Muharrars to devise new traffic plan and incorporate all recommendations of police officials in it so that smooth traffic flow could be ensured in the city.

SSP (Traffic) Rai Mazhar Iqbal also directed special measures to ensure smooth traffic flow during peak hours and said that performance of police officers would be reviewed on monthly basis.

Those performing well would be encouraged and special prizes to be awarded to them, he maintained.

He asked to adopt courteous attitude with the public and make more efforts for the equal implementation of traffic laws on roads showing politeness and firm attitude.

He also asked to use all available resources for maximum convenience to road users and make special deployment at Islamabad Expressway, Srinagar Highway, IJP road and other important boulevards to ensure smooth traffic flow there.

He stressed upon the personnel of the force to accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner and work hard for maintenance of better image of the force.

