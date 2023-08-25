Open Menu

Newly Appointed SSP Operations Assumes Charge

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Newly appointed SSP operations assumes charge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The newly appointed SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Ahmed Abbasi assumed charge of the office, here Friday.

A fresh contingent of police presented him salute upon arrival here in Police Line where the SSP also laid a wreath on the martyrs' monument and prayed for the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, Kashif Aftab said that it was an honour that he had been appointed as SSP operations for the second time, adding that he would do his utmost efforts to uphold transparency and merit and come up to the expectations of the people.

Meanwhile, he held a meeting with SPs, DSPs, SHOs, and other police officials.

