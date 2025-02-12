Open Menu

Newly Appointed SSP Sukkur Meets Office Bearers At Sukkur Press Club

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Newly Appointed SSP Sukkur Meets Office Bearers at Sukkur Press Club

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) In a gesture of goodwill and outreach, the newly appointed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Azhar Khan on Wednesday visited the Sukkur Press Club, where he met with office bearers. This meeting marks a significant step in fostering a positive relationship between the police department and the press community in Sukkur.

During the meeting, the SSP Sukkur engaged in discussions with the office bearers, listening to their concerns and sharing his vision for maintaining law and order in the region. The office bearers appreciated the SSP's willingness to engage with the press community and expressed their support for his efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment for the citizens of Sukkur.

The Sukkur Press Club, an organization dedicated to promoting the interests of journalists and media professionals in Sukkur, provides a platform for discussion and exchange of ideas between the press community and government officials. The SSP's visit to the press club demonstrates his commitment to transparency and open communication, setting a positive tone for his tenure in office.

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement be ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of agreement between University of Sharjah, S ..

5 minutes ago
 Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat firs ..

Tri-nation series: South Africa decide to bat first against Pakistan in third ma ..

17 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minist ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister discuss ties, regional deve ..

21 minutes ago
 FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup ..

FIFA adopts new technologies to enhance World Cup pitch quality

35 minutes ago
 Egypt launches unified government services card to ..

Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation

35 minutes ago
 Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motors ..

Liwa Sports Club announces formation of new motorsports team

50 minutes ago
Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

Innovation, AI key to business efficiency: SAP CEO

1 hour ago
 World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economie ..

World Bank forecasts 3.4% growth for Gulf economies in 2025

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain re ..

PM Shehbaz meets IMF officials, vows to sustain reform momentum

1 hour ago
 Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah ..

Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan declared innocent in Jinnah House attack case

1 hour ago
 Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What ..

Gallup, WGS launch 'Global Leadership Report: What Followers Want'

2 hours ago
 UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chi ..

UAE key partner in heritage protection: UNESCO Chief

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan