Newly appointed teachers in Mirpurkhas get training program

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Deputy Director of Primary Schools Iram Naz visited the Government Elementary College of Education (GECE) in Mirpurkhas on Monday to mark the conclusion of induction and professional development training program for 120 newly recruited primary school teachers.

According to a press released, the 7th batch of new recruits had undergone the 24-day training session which was facilitated by 8 master trainers.

Addressing the teachers, Madam Iram Naz emphasized that training is an ongoing process not a one-time event and encouraged the teachers to effectively implement the skills they had acquired during the training in their primary classrooms.

Madam Naz also discussed her role in quality assurance and announced that she would visit the teachers' schools to assess their classrooms.

She stressed the importance of maximizing teaching effectiveness despite limited resources and advised the teachers to be fully prepared to avoid minor mistakes as their work ultimately impacts the future of their students.

The event featured an impressive exhibition showcasing the trainees' portfolios which was a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the teachers during the comprehensive training program.

Principal Javed Iqbal Arain and other education department officials participated in the event where the teachers expressed that the training would be an important milestone in their professional development journey.

