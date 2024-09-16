Newly Appointed Teachers In Mirpurkhas Get Training Program
Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Deputy Director of Primary Schools Iram Naz visited the Government Elementary College of Education (GECE) in Mirpurkhas on Monday to mark the conclusion of induction and professional development training program for 120 newly recruited primary school teachers.
According to a press released, the 7th batch of new recruits had undergone the 24-day training session which was facilitated by 8 master trainers.
Addressing the teachers, Madam Iram Naz emphasized that training is an ongoing process not a one-time event and encouraged the teachers to effectively implement the skills they had acquired during the training in their primary classrooms.
Madam Naz also discussed her role in quality assurance and announced that she would visit the teachers' schools to assess their classrooms.
She stressed the importance of maximizing teaching effectiveness despite limited resources and advised the teachers to be fully prepared to avoid minor mistakes as their work ultimately impacts the future of their students.
The event featured an impressive exhibition showcasing the trainees' portfolios which was a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the teachers during the comprehensive training program.
Principal Javed Iqbal Arain and other education department officials participated in the event where the teachers expressed that the training would be an important milestone in their professional development journey.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bus torched for hitting student to death2 minutes ago
-
More than 4000 policemen to perform security duties on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal2 minutes ago
-
Transport fare reduced by 5pc2 minutes ago
-
Torture accused arrested on CPO orders2 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Advisor on Health formally resumes charge2 minutes ago
-
PU suspends three employees for leaking LLB paper12 minutes ago
-
LHC disposes of Yasmin Rashid's plea for bail application transfer12 minutes ago
-
Relative arrested for brutal murder in Mirpurkhas12 minutes ago
-
Agri Minister presides meeting for Sindh Seed Corporation reforms12 minutes ago
-
Lahore Traffic Police starts public communication campaign to eliminate smog12 minutes ago
-
PDMA predicts hot, dry weather12 minutes ago