Newly Appointed Teachers Received Orders In Ceremony
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Dera Murad Jamali, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Munir Ahmed Kakar and the Education Department distributed appointment orders on Friday to newly appointed male and female teachers.
According to DC office, the temporary recruitments aim to promote education in the region, with teachers expected to perform their duties and provide quality education to children.
DC congratulated the new teachers and emphasized the importance of their role in shaping the future of the region's children.
He also announced that the bachelor's degrees of all recruited candidates will be verified by relevant institutions to ensure authenticity.
Kakar revealed that a merit list of 100 candidates has been developed based on human resources. Candidates with objections can submit their concerns, which will be taken into consideration.
The ceremony was attended by the newly appointed teachers, who are set to begin their new roles in the Education Department.
This development is expected to boost the education sector in Nasirabad, providing opportunities for growth and development in the region.
