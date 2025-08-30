Open Menu

Newly Appointed US Consul General Calls On Sindh Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Newly appointed US Consul General calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The newly appointed US Consul General Charles Goodman to Karachi called on Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House, here on Saturday.

They discussed bilateral relations, investment, education and public welfare projects on the occasion.

The Governor of Sindh said that full support is being provided to foreign investors under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and there are vast opportunities for US investment in Pakistan, especially in Sindh.

He mentioned the Governor’s Initiatives and said that public problems are resolved immediately through the Bell of Hope, ration has been distributed to millions of people under the ration drive, while 50,000 youth are being provided free modern IT education at the Governor House.

Along with this, laptops have also been distributed among thousands of students.

The Consul General Charles Goodman praised Pakistani cuisine, upon which the Governor of Sindh offered to cook together and also invited him to visit the food Street (Burns Road) of Karachi.

The Consul General said that American investors are interested in investing in Pakistan. Goodman highly appreciated the ongoing welfare and public activities of Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and said that the Governor's initiatives are a wonderful example of public welfare.

The US Consul General considered the visit to the historic Governor House an honor for him and recorded his impressions in the guest book. Later, the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori presented him with a shield, Jinnah cap and shawl.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

17 hours ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

17 hours ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

17 hours ago
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Ma ..

Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"

17 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate c ..

Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges

17 hours ago
 Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM ..

Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..

17 hours ago
 Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating ..

Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab

17 hours ago
 Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms su ..

Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..

17 hours ago
 Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan