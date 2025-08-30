Newly Appointed US Consul General Calls On Sindh Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2025 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The newly appointed US Consul General Charles Goodman to Karachi called on Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House, here on Saturday.
They discussed bilateral relations, investment, education and public welfare projects on the occasion.
The Governor of Sindh said that full support is being provided to foreign investors under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and there are vast opportunities for US investment in Pakistan, especially in Sindh.
He mentioned the Governor’s Initiatives and said that public problems are resolved immediately through the Bell of Hope, ration has been distributed to millions of people under the ration drive, while 50,000 youth are being provided free modern IT education at the Governor House.
Along with this, laptops have also been distributed among thousands of students.
The Consul General Charles Goodman praised Pakistani cuisine, upon which the Governor of Sindh offered to cook together and also invited him to visit the food Street (Burns Road) of Karachi.
The Consul General said that American investors are interested in investing in Pakistan. Goodman highly appreciated the ongoing welfare and public activities of Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and said that the Governor's initiatives are a wonderful example of public welfare.
The US Consul General considered the visit to the historic Governor House an honor for him and recorded his impressions in the guest book. Later, the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori presented him with a shield, Jinnah cap and shawl.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Newly appointed US Consul General calls on Sindh Governor51 seconds ago
-
Bahawalpur DC warns of imminent flood threat, urges evacuations53 seconds ago
-
Capital Police, ulema, committees pledge full cooperation for Rabi-ul-Awwal peace55 seconds ago
-
Orakzai administration organizes Naat, Qirat competition56 seconds ago
-
DC inspects flood embankments, relief camps58 seconds ago
-
CPO orders strict action against crime, drugs and absconders1 minute ago
-
DIKhan police launch crackdown on motorcycle one-wheeling, racers11 minutes ago
-
Cattle lifter arrested11 minutes ago
-
Two killed, nine hurt in road mishap11 minutes ago
-
Capital Police picket firing: two attackers arrested in injured condition11 minutes ago
-
Murtaza Wahab meets religious scholars, consults on arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH)11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds KP Police for successful operation against Khawarij Terrorists in Kohat11 minutes ago