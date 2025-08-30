Newly appointed US Consul General calls on Sindh Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The newly appointed US Consul General Charles Goodman to Karachi called on Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House, here on Saturday.

They discussed bilateral relations, investment, education and public welfare projects on the occasion.

The Governor of Sindh said that full support is being provided to foreign investors under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and there are vast opportunities for US investment in Pakistan, especially in Sindh.

He mentioned the Governor’s Initiatives and said that public problems are resolved immediately through the Bell of Hope, ration has been distributed to millions of people under the ration drive, while 50,000 youth are being provided free modern IT education at the Governor House.

Along with this, laptops have also been distributed among thousands of students.

The Consul General Charles Goodman praised Pakistani cuisine, upon which the Governor of Sindh offered to cook together and also invited him to visit the food Street (Burns Road) of Karachi.

The Consul General said that American investors are interested in investing in Pakistan. Goodman highly appreciated the ongoing welfare and public activities of Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and said that the Governor's initiatives are a wonderful example of public welfare.

The US Consul General considered the visit to the historic Governor House an honor for him and recorded his impressions in the guest book. Later, the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori presented him with a shield, Jinnah cap and shawl.