Newly born girl found dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :A body of newly born girl was lying near a heap of litter here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said some locals spotted a body of a newly born on a heap of rubbish near NTU stop, Sheikhupura road and informed the rescue office.

A team immediately reached the site and removed to Bhaiwala police post.

Separately, a boiler of a textile processing unit exploded after overheating on Khurrianwala-Jaranwala road. Consequently, a worker identified as Nazeer s/o Noor Ahmed, 45, suffered critical injuries. He was shifted to Allied hospital,said rescue team.