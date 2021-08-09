Newly built EVM to make electoral process fair, transparent: Shibli Faraz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz on Monday said that newly-built Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) would make electoral process fair, transparent and reliable in the country.

Talking to media persons during his visit to the EVM machine displayed at Parliament House, he said that the task given by Prime Minister Imran Khan to develop electronic voting machine was achieved by his ministry within 90 days.

The minister said that the use of technology in electoral process would ensure Fair & credible elections & put to rest all controversies surrounding election in our country. He said that EVM would fulfill 98 % conditions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Shibli Faraz said that this machine would also be displayed at all provincial assemblies.

He said that Parliamentarians and all the national and international organizations monitoring elections would be invited to inspect the machine and test it.

He said that media would also be briefed regarding the EVM in details.

He said that EVM was simple and user friendly, adding that people of remote areas were not have enough technology exposure but this machine was made simple.

The minister said that other countries machine was internet based but this machine was not required any kind of internet, adding that it was fully independent and could remain charged for 24 hours. He expressed the hope that this machine would be utilized in 2023 general elections. He said that nearly 4 lacs EVM machine would be required for conducting general elections in the country.

Replying a question, the minister said that this machine was 100 per cent prepared in Pakistan.