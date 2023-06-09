Newly Commissioned PNS Shahjahan arrives in Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Shahjahan has arrived in Karachi that was commissioned on May 10, 2023 in a graceful ceremony held in Shanghai, China and attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi as chief guest.

During her maiden voyage to Pakistan, PNS Shahjahan visited Malaysia and participated in Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA) along with other 30 participating countries, said a Pakistan Navy news release on Friday.

During the stay at Langkawai, the ship was visited by various dignitaries, delegates and locals. Later, PNS Shahjahan visited Colombo, Sri Lanka. The visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing interoperability and exploring new vistas of cooperation between the two navies.

Upon arrival at Colombo, Pakistan Navy Ship was warmly welcomed by officials of the Sri Lankan Navy.

At Colombo, Sri Lankan Minister of Environment, Chief of Sri Lankan Navy and notables from the local community visited PN Ship. During meetings with Sir Lankan Navy officials, the commanding officer discussed matters of mutual interest and conveyed well wishes from the Chief of the Naval Staff for the people of Sri Lanka in general and the host navy in particular. The port visit concluded with a joint maritime exercise between PNS Shahjahan and SLNS Prakramabahu.

Upon reaching Pakistani waters, Commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi boarded the ship to extend a welcome on completion of the maiden voyage. He congratulated the crew for the successful trials and commissioning of the ship. On arrival at Karachi, a reception ceremony was held at PN Dockyard, Karachi which was attended by families of crew, officers and sailors.