Open Menu

Newly Commissioned PNS Yamama Visits Turkiya, Participates In Exercise MAVI VATAN-2025

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2025 | 10:55 PM

Newly commissioned PNS Yamama visits Turkiya, participates in exercise MAVI VATAN-2025

The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yamama, during maiden voyage from Romania to Pakistan, visited Golcuk and Aksaz Naval Bases Turkiye and participated in Turkish Navy Exercise MAVI VATAN-2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yamama, during maiden voyage from Romania to Pakistan, visited Golcuk and Aksaz Naval Bases Turkiye and participated in Turkish Navy Exercise MAVI VATAN-2025.

Earlier, upon arrival, the ship was received by representatives of Turkish Naval Forces along with Naval Attaché of Pakistan, said a press release issued by Directorate Public Relations (Pak Navy) here.

PNS Yamama’s visit to Turkiye was aimed at strengthening brotherly relations and reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to foster wide-ranging bilateral relations and defence ties with Turkiye, it further said.

In same context, during the visit, a number of professional and social activities such as leadership engagements, visits to Turkish Naval facilities, professional interactions and discourse on professional subjects of mutual interests were conducted.

Deputy Commander Turkish Naval Fleet, Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ozden Kocer also visited PNS Yamama and received a detailed brief on Ship’s capabilities.

Besides port calls, PNS Yamama participated in Turkish Navy Exercise MAVI VATAN-2025. PNS Yamama was the only foreign participating unit other than Turkish Naval Ships. The participation of PNS Yamama underscores strong bond forged by years of collaboration, brotherhood and mutual respect between Turkish Navy and Pakistan Navy.

PNS Yamama is the last of four Offshore Patrol Vessels built for Pakistan Navy by Damen Shipyards, Galati, Romania.

These versatile, high-tech, and state-of-the-art platforms are designed to operate in contested maritime environments and are equipped to project deterrence across all domains of warfare.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Visit Galati Same Romania All From

Recent Stories

Mock exercise conducted at Multan Cricket Stadium ..

Mock exercise conducted at Multan Cricket Stadium ahead of Pakistan-West Indies ..

4 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development ..

Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district

18 minutes ago
 WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive ..

WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive measures

4 minutes ago
 DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman

DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman

4 minutes ago
 Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti ..

Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti encroachment operation

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national econ ..

Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national economy: Bilawal

36 seconds ago
People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts ..

People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts can’t be set free through e ..

37 seconds ago
 CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals

CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals

38 seconds ago
 Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules t ..

Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules to reduce accidents ratio

40 seconds ago
 Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extend ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends best wishes to M Zameer on h ..

41 seconds ago
 Boy molested, suspect held

Boy molested, suspect held

6 minutes ago
 Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bl ..

Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bln: Laghari

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan