Newly Commissioned PNS Yamama Visits Turkiya, Participates In Exercise MAVI VATAN-2025
The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yamama, during maiden voyage from Romania to Pakistan, visited Golcuk and Aksaz Naval Bases Turkiye and participated in Turkish Navy Exercise MAVI VATAN-2025
Earlier, upon arrival, the ship was received by representatives of Turkish Naval Forces along with Naval Attaché of Pakistan, said a press release issued by Directorate Public Relations (Pak Navy) here.
PNS Yamama’s visit to Turkiye was aimed at strengthening brotherly relations and reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to foster wide-ranging bilateral relations and defence ties with Turkiye, it further said.
In same context, during the visit, a number of professional and social activities such as leadership engagements, visits to Turkish Naval facilities, professional interactions and discourse on professional subjects of mutual interests were conducted.
Deputy Commander Turkish Naval Fleet, Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ozden Kocer also visited PNS Yamama and received a detailed brief on Ship’s capabilities.
Besides port calls, PNS Yamama participated in Turkish Navy Exercise MAVI VATAN-2025. PNS Yamama was the only foreign participating unit other than Turkish Naval Ships. The participation of PNS Yamama underscores strong bond forged by years of collaboration, brotherhood and mutual respect between Turkish Navy and Pakistan Navy.
PNS Yamama is the last of four Offshore Patrol Vessels built for Pakistan Navy by Damen Shipyards, Galati, Romania.
These versatile, high-tech, and state-of-the-art platforms are designed to operate in contested maritime environments and are equipped to project deterrence across all domains of warfare.
