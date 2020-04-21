UrduPoint.com
Newly Confirmed Lahore High Court (LHC) Judge Takes Oath Of Office

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 02:29 PM

Newly confirmed Lahore High Court (LHC) judge takes oath of office

The newly-confirmed judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) took oath of his office here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The newly-confirmed judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC) took oath of his office here on Tuesday. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan administered the oath to the newly-confirmed judge, Justice Shakil-ur-Rehman Khan, in a ceremony held at main auditorium of Punjab Judicial academy.

LHC judges , Federal and provincial law officers, senior lawyers, LHC officials and family membersof the judge attended the ceremony.

At present there are 41 judges working in the LHC against a sanctioned strength of 60.

