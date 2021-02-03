UrduPoint.com
Newly Constructed Administration Block Inaugurated At BISE Peshawar

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:48 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Wednesday inaugurated new constructed administration block at Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar.

The provincial minister later also inspected Students' Facilitation Centre established at the board and directed bringing further improvement in it and activation of such centres in all educational boards of the province as soon as possible.

Talking to media on the occasion, the minister said that best facilities are being provided to students in all educational boards and the system of the most of them has been automated to enable students to resolve their issues online.

He said that under the new online system all system beginning from apply to till announcement of results and Detail Marks Certificate (DMC) has been digitalized while an one window facilitation centre has also been established at BISE Peshawar wherein all matters from correction in name to duplicate DMC, obtaining of certificates and other corrections are made in a single day.

The provincial minister said that heads of all boards have been directed for making these centres activated as soon as possible.

He said that all schools have been opened and both children and teachers are following standard operating procedures (SOPs) in good manner and all are expressing happiness over the resuming of academic process in the province.

