UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Newly Constructed 'Area Control Centre' At IIAP Inaugurated

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 06:00 PM

Newly constructed 'Area Control Centre' at IIAP inaugurated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Area Control Centre (ACC) at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

The ACC has been established as part of the five year Air Navigation Plan (ANP 2019-2024), which was approved in 2019, an Aviation Division press release said.

"This initiative will not only allow CAA to meet ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organization] obligations but also develop a world class ANS [Air Navigation Services] infrastructure sufficient to fulfill present and future operational requirements.

" Two Area Control Centers are already operational at Karachi and Lahore Airport.

Highlighting the importance of safe and efficient flight operations, the secretary said the implementation of ANP would modernize the ANS infrastructure and bring it at par with the world.

He noted that modernization of all technical equipment would send a positive message to the entire world regarding Pakistan's unflinching commitment towards safe air travel.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad World Awami National Party Nasir 2019 All Airport

Recent Stories

PTV officials slap former anchor, force him to lea ..

8 minutes ago

SC takes notice of objectionable content on social ..

35 minutes ago

DED-Ajman seizes AED2 million worth of counterfeit ..

36 minutes ago

International Forum for Women and Sports: Frenchwo ..

50 minutes ago

DEWA MD reviews progress at hydroelectric power st ..

51 minutes ago

Bilawal says untrained people are running Punjab

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.