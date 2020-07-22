Newly constructed 'Area Control Centre' at IIAP inaugurated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Aviation Division Hassan Nasir Jamy on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Area Control Centre (ACC) at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP).

The ACC has been established as part of the five year Air Navigation Plan (ANP 2019-2024), which was approved in 2019, an Aviation Division press release said.

"This initiative will not only allow CAA to meet ICAO [International Civil Aviation Organization] obligations but also develop a world class ANS [Air Navigation Services] infrastructure sufficient to fulfill present and future operational requirements.

" Two Area Control Centers are already operational at Karachi and Lahore Airport.

Highlighting the importance of safe and efficient flight operations, the secretary said the implementation of ANP would modernize the ANS infrastructure and bring it at par with the world.

He noted that modernization of all technical equipment would send a positive message to the entire world regarding Pakistan's unflinching commitment towards safe air travel.