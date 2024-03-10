Newly constructed Jamia mosque inaugurated in Komila city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Jamia Mosque, built by WAPDA, was inaugurated on Sunday in Komila City of Upper Kohistan District in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The construction work of the Jamia Mosque has been completed at a cost of Rs. 203.66 million under the 'Local Area Development Programme' of the Dasu Hydropower Project, said a news release.

The scope of work included dismantling the old structure and constructing a new building. Additionally, a Madrasah has been constructed adjacent to the Mosque to impart Islamic education in the area. Construction of the Mosque commenced in August 2021.

With a mesmerizing view, the Mosque is located in the heart of Komila City. It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA is spending Rs. 17.35 billion for the socio-economic uplift of the locals in the Dasu Hydropower Project area. These schemes are related to resettlement, social development, and environmental management.

The Dasu Hydropower Project is being constructed across the River Indus upstream of Dasu Town in the Upper Kohistan District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Electricity generation from the Project is scheduled for 2026."