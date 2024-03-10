Newly Constructed Jamia Mosque Inaugurated In Komila City
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Jamia Mosque, built by WAPDA, was inaugurated on Sunday in Komila City of Upper Kohistan District in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.
The construction work of the Jamia Mosque has been completed at a cost of Rs. 203.66 million under the 'Local Area Development Programme' of the Dasu Hydropower Project, said a news release.
The scope of work included dismantling the old structure and constructing a new building. Additionally, a Madrasah has been constructed adjacent to the Mosque to impart Islamic education in the area. Construction of the Mosque commenced in August 2021.
With a mesmerizing view, the Mosque is located in the heart of Komila City. It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA is spending Rs. 17.35 billion for the socio-economic uplift of the locals in the Dasu Hydropower Project area. These schemes are related to resettlement, social development, and environmental management.
The Dasu Hydropower Project is being constructed across the River Indus upstream of Dasu Town in the Upper Kohistan District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Electricity generation from the Project is scheduled for 2026."
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agri fair price shops set up at Ramazan bazaars9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Nari Day urges for women empowerment, effective implementation of laws9 minutes ago
-
Glowing tribute paid to Shahhed Capt Fahim Abbas9 minutes ago
-
Neelam Highway closed after landslides in Athmuqam9 minutes ago
-
Women Handball Intervarsity Championship at GCWUS9 minutes ago
-
ICP, CTD conducted search & combing operation PS Industrial Area limits19 minutes ago
-
ICP nab two wanted dacoits19 minutes ago
-
'Killer' of grandfather arrested from airport19 minutes ago
-
PSF invites applications from Pakistani students to participate in IJSO 202419 minutes ago
-
8 outlaws netted; drugs, weapons recovered19 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits tehsils to review 'Clean Punjab' campaign29 minutes ago
-
Blood donation camp at Police Lines29 minutes ago