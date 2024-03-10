Open Menu

Newly Constructed Jamia Mosque Inaugurated In Komila City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 10:10 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The newly constructed Jamia Mosque was inaugurated today in Komila City of Upper Kohistan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, it was officially said. 

The Jamia Mosque has been constructed by WAPDA at a cost of Rs 203.66 million under the ‘Local Area Development Programme’ of the Dasu Hydropower Project, the media wing of WAPDA said in a statement issued late Sunday

The scope of work included the dismantling of the old structure and the construction of a new building. A madrasah, adjacent to the mosque, has also been constructed to impart Islamic education in the area.

Construction of the mosque commenced in August 2021. Having a mesmerizing view, the mosque is located in the heart of Komila City.

It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA is spending Rs17.35 billion for the socio-economic uplift of the locals in the Dasu Hydropower Project area. These schemes relate to resettlement, social development, and environmental management. Dasu Hydropower Project is being constructed across the River Indus upstream of Dasu Town in the Upper Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Electricity generation from the project is scheduled for 2026.

