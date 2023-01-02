Newly constructed Judicial Complex inaugurated in DIK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Dera Ismail Khan District and Sessions Judge Abdul Ghafoor Qureshi has formally inaugurated the newly constructed Judicial Complex at Dera named after the deceased Chief Judge Peshawar High Court Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

Speaking on this occasion, the district and sessions judge said that the construction of the Judicial Complex in Dera Ismail Khan was a development of great importance for the legal fraternity and litigants of the district.

He said the judicial complex would help provide facilities for people to get justice under one roof. He said the construction of the Judicial complex was basically aimed to provide justice to the people at their door-step.

He said the judicial institutions were known as symbols of justice, adding that no injustice would be tolerated. He said the doors of the judiciary were open to provide justice to the people.

He said that the magnificent building of the judicial complex has been built and now every possible measure would be taken to resolve the problems of the lawyers, judges and the public.

On this occasion, Additional Sessions Judges, Senior Civil Judge Judicial, Senior Civil Judge Admin, Civil Judges, Senior Advocates, Judiciary Staff and other senior government officials, representatives of the legal profession, political and religious personalities were also present.