Newly constructed lake inaugurated in Khanewal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi inaugurated a newly constructed lake in the city.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha said that the project was completed with funds of Rs 60 million. He termed the project as a gift by the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for the residents.

He said that approval for establishment of university in the district was also in final stages.

He said that the government would continue the mission of providing facilities to masses.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that newly constructed lake would be the best recreational place for kids and families. He said that officers of the concerned departments have been deployed for look after of the lake.

He announced that Fazal Park would also be made a recreational place by ensuring all required facilities in the park.