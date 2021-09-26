UrduPoint.com

Newly Constructed Lake Inaugurated In Khanewal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 09:50 PM

Newly constructed lake inaugurated in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi inaugurated a newly constructed lake in the city.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, MPA Nishat Ahmed Khan Daha said that the project was completed with funds of Rs 60 million. He termed the project as a gift by the Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for the residents.

He said that approval for establishment of university in the district was also in final stages.

He said that the government would continue the mission of providing facilities to masses.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that newly constructed lake would be the best recreational place for kids and families. He said that officers of the concerned departments have been deployed for look after of the lake.

He announced that Fazal Park would also be made a recreational place by ensuring all required facilities in the park.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Provincial Assembly All Government Best Nishat Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunitie ..

SCCI, Saudi Arabia discuss investment opportunities in real estate

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

21 minutes ago
 EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and ..

EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and renewal service

21 minutes ago
 First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore ..

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeas ..

36 minutes ago
 &quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ..

&quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ICGF 2021 highlights as a winn ..

36 minutes ago
 Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billi ..

Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billion in H1 2021

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.