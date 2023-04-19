UrduPoint.com

Newly Constructed Police Station Inaugurated In Azam Warsak

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Newly constructed police station inaugurated in Azam Warsak

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Shabir Hussain Marwat on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed police station in Azam Warsak.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Commandant FC Awais Shameem, elders, religious and political leaders besides senior police personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said the Waziristan police was a valiant force which was being equipped with facilities in line with modern-day requirements to boost its performance and tackle crimes effectively.

He said that provision of gadgets and facilities would help strengthen the force to ensure a lasting peace by wiping out criminals and anti-social elements from the area.

Lauding the performance of the police, the DPO further said that the Waziristan police had always effectively tackled tough challenges for the sake of peace.

He said that a total of 11 well-equipped police stations and a police line were being constructed in the area and among these Sarokai and Azam Warsak police stations had been completed.

