Newly Constructed, Renovated Consular Halls At Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi Inaugurated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2024 | 08:56 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The newly constructed and renovated Consular Halls at Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi were inaugurated under a joint effort of the Government of Pakistan and Al-Ansari Exchange, a leading exchange company in the UAE providing financial services to the UAE residents including expatriate community.
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and CEO of Al-Ansari Exchange, Rashed Al Ansari unveiled the inaugural plaque and visited the passport and attestation sections of the consular halls. The event was attended by the Pakistan community members and Emirati nationals, a news release received on Thursday said.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Tirmizi reaffirmed commitment of the Government of Pakistan to the provision of consular services to the Pakistani diaspora efficiently and in a conducive and peaceful environment.
He indicated that these halls were also equipped with a Queue Management System (QMS) and the seating capacity was also doubled. He expressed his pleasure and satisfaction over the completion of the project and thanked Al Ansari Exchange for their contribution.
The CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, Rashed Al Ansari appreciated the joint effort and hard work of the people involved in the Projects. He praised the Pakistani community for its role in strengthening the bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates as well as their contribution to the establishment of UAE's multiple institutions.
He assured Al Ansari Exchange's commitment to work jointly with the Embassy for the welfare of the Pakistani community.
