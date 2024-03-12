Open Menu

Newly Deputed ACS Assumes Office

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Newly deputed ACS assumes office

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Newly posted Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Faud Hashim Rabbani, has assumed the charge of his office here on Tuesday.

On his first day, he was briefed on the operational framework of the South Punjab Secretariat and its Annual Development Plan.

Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Secretary Services, Aftab Pirzada, Secretary Planning and Development, briefed the ACS South Punjab.

Nasir Jamal Hotiana, Secretary of Livestock, and Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Additional Secretary were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Faud Hashim Rabbani emphasized expediting the pace of development across South Punjab and ensuring the timely completion of all projects.

He underscored the priority of enhancing public service delivery in healthcare and other essential sectors. Rabbani outlined plans to implement strategies aimed at poverty alleviation, enhancing literacy rates, and fostering growth in agriculture and livestock sectors.

Furthermore, Rabbani pledged to oversee the completion of the civil secretariat building and the relocation of administrative departments from Multan to the new facility, aiming to enhance departmental efficiency.

The briefing highlighted an expenditure of 3.52 billion rupees on the ongoing construction of the civil secretariat, spanning 504 kanals of land. Additionally, the introduction of e-filing and e-procurement systems at the South Punjab Secretariat was highlighted.

He was briefed that Rs 40 billion have been allocated for development projects in South Punjab for the current fiscal year, with 98 percent of the funds already utilized across 1778 ongoing projects in the region.

APP/mjk

1455 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Agriculture All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary a ..

President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cu ..

Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..

45 minutes ago
 The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Cha ..

The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..

49 minutes ago
 Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2

3 hours ago
 Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan ..

Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail

4 hours ago
 PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters perta ..

PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy

4 hours ago
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax colle ..

Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..

16 hours ago
 Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour

16 hours ago
 Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improve ..

Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan