Newly deputed ACS assumes office

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Newly posted Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Faud Hashim Rabbani, has assumed the charge of his office here on Tuesday.

On his first day, he was briefed on the operational framework of the South Punjab Secretariat and its Annual Development Plan.

Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, Secretary Services, Aftab Pirzada, Secretary Planning and Development, briefed the ACS South Punjab.

Nasir Jamal Hotiana, Secretary of Livestock, and Muhammad Farooq Dogar, Additional Secretary were also present.

Addressing the meeting, Mr Faud Hashim Rabbani emphasized expediting the pace of development across South Punjab and ensuring the timely completion of all projects.

He underscored the priority of enhancing public service delivery in healthcare and other essential sectors. Rabbani outlined plans to implement strategies aimed at poverty alleviation, enhancing literacy rates, and fostering growth in agriculture and livestock sectors.

Furthermore, Rabbani pledged to oversee the completion of the civil secretariat building and the relocation of administrative departments from Multan to the new facility, aiming to enhance departmental efficiency.

The briefing highlighted an expenditure of 3.52 billion rupees on the ongoing construction of the civil secretariat, spanning 504 kanals of land. Additionally, the introduction of e-filing and e-procurement systems at the South Punjab Secretariat was highlighted.

He was briefed that Rs 40 billion have been allocated for development projects in South Punjab for the current fiscal year, with 98 percent of the funds already utilized across 1778 ongoing projects in the region.

