Newly Deputed Commissioner Multan Assumes His Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 06:27 PM

Newly deputed commissioner Multan division, Shan-ul-Haq, assumed his office here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :Newly deputed commissioner Multan division, Shan-ul-Haq, assumed his office here on Monday.

His predecessor, Iftikhar Sahu, left the charge on Friday following his transfer.

On the first day, the commissioner convened a meeting of different departments to review development projects.

He directed the official to accomplish delayed projects, and warned that contractors causing delay in the projects should be blacklisted. He ordered for making Clean, Green Pakistan campaign of Prime Minister Imran Khan a success.

Director Development Waqas Khakwani briefed him about old and new projects of different departments and their status.

