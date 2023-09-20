Open Menu

Newly Deputed DC Takes Charge

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The newly deputed Deputy Commissioner/Commandant Levies Dir Lower, Muhammad Fawad, took charge of his new responsibilities here on Wednesday.

DC Lower Dir Muhammad Fawad said that he would work for the masses' welfare and try his best to solve the issues that the residents of his region were facing after assuming the charge in a ceremony.

He said that, following the policy of the provincial government, he will utilize all his energies for the uplift of the district and its people.

