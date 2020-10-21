UrduPoint.com
Newly Deputed District Education Officer Elementary Takes Charge

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:24 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Newly appointed, District education Officer (DEO), Elementary Rao Javid Rafiq assumed his office here on Tuesday.

CEO District Education Authority (DAE) welcomed him on arrival at the office.

He said that Rao Javid was an industrious and talented officer whose inclusion in his team is a good addition.

Regional Manager Quaid-i-Azam academy for Development, Dr Safdar Wagha, DEO female Abida Perveen and other officers besides senior teachers congratulated him on his new assignment.

Prior to the assignment, Rao Javid Rafiq was working as Principal Govt High school, Jehania.

