Newly elect Mayor HMC along-with others visits martyrs Bhutto family mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :PPP backed newly elect Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(HMC) Kashif Shoro along-with other newly elected representatives of Hyderabad visited the Mausoleum of the martyrs of Bhutto's family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, on Saturday.

They visited the grave of former prime minister and slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

They laid a floral wreath at the grave and also offered "Fateha" for "Isal-i- Sawab".

Mayor Kashif Shoro who was accompanied by Abdul Sattar Soomro, Fayyaz Ali Shah, Bilawal Mustafa, Abdul Ghafoor, Abdul Sattar, Manthar Jatoi, Abdullah Magsi, Malik Usman, Umeer Chandio, Chairmen of various towns of Hyderabad, Chairmen of Various Union Committees of Hyderabad, Leaders and workers of PPP and others sat there for some-time.

They also laid floral wreath at the grave of Founder Chairman of PPP and former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered `Fateha'.

They also visited the graves of Former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Mayor of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Shoro said that the mayor, Town chairmen, vice chairmen, UC chairmen who won the local bodies elections in Hyderabad have come here in a convoy to pay their homage to the martyrs.

He said that the people of Sindh have voted for the candidates of the People's Party because of Shaheed Bhutto's services and sacrifices for this country.

Kashif Shoro said that according to the manifesto of the Pakistan People's Party, the people have to be served. We are extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for giving us the opportunity to serve them, he added.

Mayor HMC said we will serve the people of Hyderabad without any discrimination.

He said the leadership of Pakistan People's Party has approved several schemes to provide facilities to the people of Hyderabad.

He also said we will end the shortage of water in Hyderabad.

He further said according to the orders of the Federal government, legal action will be taken against people living illegally in the entire country including Hyderabad and they will be arrested and sent to their country.

He said the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's philosophy was that the source of power is the people and we will serve the people.

With the efforts and hard work of the People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the People's Party is standing with the young generation, he added and further said also strengthened the Pakistan People's Party in the Country.

Mayor HMC said the solution to the problems of the common man is with Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who want to get the people out of their problems. He will fulfill the mandate given by the people to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the common man is facing problems in Hyderabad , I promise he will try to solve them, he said.