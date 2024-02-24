Open Menu

Newly Elected Balochistan MPAs To Take Oath On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar has convened an assembly session on February 28 (Wednesday) at the Balochistan Assembly Building, during which newly elected members of the Provincial Assembly will take the oath.

 

The outgoing Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Mir Jan Muhammad Jamali, will preside over the session and take the oath from the elected MPAs. 

After taking oaths by the newly elected members of the provincial legislature, the schedule for the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be announced.

