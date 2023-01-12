Newly elected body of Bahawalpur Press Club calls on Commissioner

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar met with the newly elected office bearers of Bahawalpur Press Club in his office and congratulated them

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar met with the newly elected office bearers of Bahawalpur Press Club in his office and congratulated them.

On this occasion, President Bahawalpur Press Club Akmal Chauhan, General Secretary Raheel Tahir, members of Governing Body Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem, Asim Akhtar, Rana Maqsood, Sohail Ahmed Pashi, Khalid Sardar, Mushtaq Bhatti, Mian Aziz, Majeed Hashmi, Samiullah Khan, Zeeshan Malik, former President of Press Club Shahid Akhtar Baloch, former President of Press Club Naseer Ahmad Nasir, Director Public Relations Dr. Nasir Hameed, Deputy Director Abid Hasan Rizvi, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta, Assistant Commissioner General Muhammad Tayyab and other office bearers of Bahawalpur Press Club were present.

The Commissioner Bahawalpur Division said that journalists were an important part of society and playing an important role in raising the awareness among the people by providing them with accurate information.

Journalism is a very responsible profession and journalists have a special responsibility to perform their professional duties in an efficient manner, he said. He said that practical steps were being taken to establish a journalist colony in Bahawalpur. He said that work would be done to solve the problems of the journalist community.

The Commissioner said that professional training programmes on modern media trends would be organized for the members of the Press Club. He expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers of the Press Club would play their role in the development of the Press Club.

President Akmal Chauhan, General Secretary Raheel Tahir and Former President Press Club Shahid Ajtar Baloch briefed the Commissioner about matters related to Bahawalpur Press Club.