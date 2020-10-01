Newly elected body of HCSTSI sworn in

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The newly elected office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI ) sworn in, Thursday, here at HCSTSI Secretariat

According to HCSTSI spokesman, the outgoing President Daulat Ram Lohana, Senior Vice President Mueez Abbas and Vice President Muhammad Yaseen Khilji handed over the charges of their offices to Saleemuddin Qureshi, Muhammad Altaf Memon and Ahmed Idress Chohan respectively.

Among large number of traders and industrialists, HCSTSI patrons Seth Muhammad Ameen Khatri and Haji Muhammad Yaqoob, MPA Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui, Muhammad Akram Ansari and members executive committee were also present at the handing and taking over ceremony.

After taking oath, the newly elected HCSTSI President Saleemuddin Qureshi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Altaf Memon and Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan have assumed their respective offices and started discharging responsibilities, the spokesman informed.