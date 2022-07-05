Newly elected body of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers sworn-in

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) and Pakistan Press Photographers Trust for the year 2022-23, at a ceremony in Karachi Press Club

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday administered oath to the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Association of Press Photographers (PAPP) and Pakistan Press Photographers Trust for the year 2022-23, at a ceremony in Karachi Press Club.

The minister took oath to President PAPP Syed Abbas Mehdi, Vice President Noman Nizami, General Secretary Muhammad Jamil, Joint Secretary Athar Khan, Treasurer Syed Imran Ali, Governing Body members Ashraf Memon, Rizwan Tabassum, Masroor Abidi, Matin Khan, Rasheed Ahmed, Member Trust Jalal Qureshi, Sohail Rafique, Syed Sharq Hussain, Sultan Chaki and Mohammad Raheel.

In his welcome address, PAPP GS M.Jameel welcomed Director Information Saleem Khan Karachi Press Club President Fazil Jamili, Secretary Rizwan Bhatti and others.

Muhammad Jamil also highlighted the problems being faced by the photographers and also requested Sharjeel Inam Memon for fund of Rs 5 million for restoration of Pakistan Press Photographers Trust as well as presented him a written reminder in this regard.

Sharjeel Memon, in his address congratulated the newly elected body of PAPP and Trust officials and said that the photographers take risk of their life while performing their duties.

The hard work of photographers and cameramen is unparalleled in any field, he said.

The minister appealed to the owners of media houses to provide adequate salaries and benefits to the workers.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has increased PAPP grants from one million to two million.

He said that the government will introduce a new policy for journalists and all journalists will be given life insurance and health insurance which will also include photographers.

He said that all the schemes for the welfare of journalists have been given by the PPP. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari are concerned for the media and their vision is to give priority to the welfare of journalists, he added.

He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto also gave policies for the betterment of media in her governments.

He said that the Sindh Information Department has provided all possible help to the journalists in their difficult times.

Sharjeel Inam Memon was presented Sindhi Ajrak and Sindhi Topi by President PAPP Syed Abbas Mehdi and General Secretary Muhammad Jamil.

At the end of the ceremony, PAPP President Syed Abbas Mehdi thanked Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and other guests.