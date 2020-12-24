Newly elected body of PNS took oath

The newly elected members of the Executive Council of Pakistan Nuclear Society (PNS), were sworn in on Thursday in a simple ceremony here

The oath of office was administered by the chief guest of the ceremony, Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Muhammad Naeem.

The Chairman, PAEC recounted the enormous services rendered by nuclear scientists for socio-economic development of Pakistan.

He said that PAEC has made a strong headway in power generation by running four nuclear plants at CHASHMA near Mianwali and two recently built nuclear power plants K-2 and K-3 near Karachi.

These plants will be supplying electricity by next year, making contribution of over 3500 MW of nuclear electricity to the national grid.

The new President of PNS, Dr. Imtinan Elahi Qureshi, presented a vision of the future activities of the Society in the fields of educating general public about nuclear science and applications of nuclear technology in the areas of health, agriculture, industry, environmental studies and water resources etc.

Dr. Imtinan Qureshi showed his determination to project Pakistan's nuclear contributions from the platform of Pakistan Nuclear Society.

He said that PNS will also conduct programmes for attracting young students towards science, provide policy inputs on strategic issues, engage decision makers in Pakistan and approach international audiences through participation in Science Diplomacy programmes, including those of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.