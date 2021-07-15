Newly elected body of PRA call on Sanjrani

(@FahadShabbir)

Newly elected members of Parliamentary Reporters Association (PRA) called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani at Parliament House here on Thursday

The chairman congratulated the newly elected President Parliamentary Association Siddique Sajid and other members.

He said that Parliament, media and civil society played key role in creating an information rich society.

Better coordination and support helped keep the public informed, he added.

The chairman said that Press Gallery had an important role in the Parliament.

He hoped that the newly elected members would discharge their responsibilities in a professional manner.

Senior PRA journalists Hafiz Tahir Khalil, Kashif Rafique, Aurangzeb Kakar, Waqar Ali Syed and Rana Tariq were also present in the meeting.