Newly Elected Body Takes Over PCGA Charge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Newly elected body takes over PCGA charge

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) ::The newly elected body of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) took over charge of the ginners body at its general body meeting held here on Monday.

Newly elected PCGA chairman Javed Suhail Rehmani, senior vice chairman Hareesh Kumar and vice chairman Abdul Latif formally took over the charge of their respective offices after taking oath.

Addressing the participants, the newly elected chairman Javed Suhail Rehmani promised to come up to the expectations of the ginners community.

Former PCGA chairman Mian Mahmood Ahmad, and Insaf Group of Ginners senior vice chairman Malik Talat Suhail presented the annual performance report of PCGA for the year 2018-19 and said that the year 2018-19 was profitable for ginners.

The meeting approved to appoint an auditor for the year 2019-20 and all the agenda items.

